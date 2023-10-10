Kevin Gray (1970-2023)

WILTON – Kevin Neil Gray, age 53, passed away on October 6, 2023, with his family by his side at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born the son of Mark B. And Linda (Clemens) Gray on March 8, 1970, in Farmington. He graduated from Mount Blue High School with the Class of 1988. He attended CMMC where he received his Associate degree as a Machinist. In 1991 at Forester Manufacturing, he met Anne York, after dating for 8 years Kevin asked Anne to marry him. On July 24, 1999, Kevin married his best friend, Anne and their life of love together began.

Kevin and Anne purchased land in Wilton in 1992 and together built the home of their dreams – piece by piece with love , sweat and tears. He was an extremely meticulous carpenter and woodworker, building Anne a home she never had as a child. A home they both dreamed of and raised their two children in. Kevin was an outdoor enthusiast, loved to spend time outside with his family whether it was snowmobiling, swimming, kayaking to the head of the lake under the moonlight or taking his daughter Paige, hunting. As Spring began to arrive, Kevin and his family enjoyed tapping trees and making maple syrup, aka Tree Pee! He loved music of the classic rock era, listening to Aerosmith, Gun & Roses and AC/DC, concerts he and Anne would both enjoy. Moonshine! What can you say about moonshine? Kevin loved it, the different flavors and strengths, a cupboard full of the goodness.

Kevin was a fanatic of cars and trucks especially MOPAR, purchasing a 2013 Dodge pickup that he and Anne searched for. Kevin had a wonderful sense of humor, always witty, sarcastic, loved to make people laugh and smile, a way of making people feel his love. The one constant in a world that was continuously changing for Kevin was his love and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Anne and his daughter, Paige Gray and her companion, Kyle Walker, and son, Hunter Gray. His parents, Mark B, And Linda M. Gray, sisters Tracy Dunham and her husband, James, and their children Lillian Mellancon (Kris) and Dakota Dunham and Amy Bradford and her fiancée Paul Meyer and Amy’s children Timothy Gray (Sara) and Justin Gray (Joanna Spencer). Sister in laws Linda Kennedy (Wayne), Amy White, Mary Fitch (George) and her son Chad Merrill; Sandra Gordon (Tim) and their children Courtney Greenleaf, Zachary and Logan Gordon; Niece, Josie Metievier who is loved as a sister and her husband, Zachary and their children, Everlynn and Avery and nephew, Jerry Sweetser Jr. who are the children of the late Samantha Leadbetter who was a sister-in-law; bonus daughters, Hailee Heikkinen and Tatiana Weeks. He also leaves behind his beloved Australian Heeler, Bella and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kevin is predeceased by his in-laws, Charles and Alana (Ladd) York, his grandmother, Lillian Nile, and his adopted grandmother, Joyce Day.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Graveside Service on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 pm at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, ME. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 2pm at the West Farmington Elks Club, 120 School Street. Visit Kevin’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share your stories, memories and condolences. Honored to be caring for the family of Kevin N. Gray is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.