Kevin Stanley (1966-2021)

FARMINGTON — Kevin Andrew Stanley, 55, died unexpectedly at his residence on High Street in Farmington on March 30, 2021. He was born on Feb. 7, 1966 in Farmington, the son of Kenneth D. Stanley Jr. and Helen C. Moore Stanley. He was educated at Mt. Abram High School in Salem, Class of 1984. Kevin was a general laborer for most of his life. He raked blueberries, foraged for mushrooms, chaga and fiddleheads on the banks of the Sandy River, often times selling his bounty to local grocery stores. He worked in the tannery, shoe industry, and often did freelancing carpentry work. He also worked closely with his sister on property maintenance and cooked for his niece’s catering company. Most

recently, Kevin worked for Irving’s Circle K in food prep, on Route 4 in Farmington. Kevin’s hobbies were fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and cooking. Kevin loved feeding people and it was truly his calling. Kevin was very knowledgeable about many subjects; he often surprised people with his recollection of facts on music, sports and movies.

Kevin had a big heart and would help a friend out at a moment’s notice. He will be missed dearly by those who knew him. Kevin is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Tyler and husband Edward, Jeannine (Sis) McDonald and husband Michael, both of Farmington; nine special nieces and nephews; and three special great nieces. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Moore and Stanley; his parents; his sister, Katherine Lewis; and his brother, Kenneth Stanley III.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Ellie Tyler Fund, c/o Skowhegan Savings Bank,

Farmington Branch, 134 Hannaford Dr., Farmington, ME 04938 to help with expected life time costs for

his dear niece who recently suffered a life altering stroke. The family is trying to get her home and Kevin

would have loved to be helping in this way.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 17, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Kevin’s nephew, Andrew

Tyler’s house, 1047 Fairbanks Road in Farmington; a back yard dinner party, hosted in Kevin’s honor by

his niece, Sarah McDonald, will be held this summer (reach out to the family for more info); and the

interment will be handled by Kevin’s sisters on their family’s plot in Fairview Cemetery in Farmington

later in the spring. All gatherings will be posted on Facebook and CDC-COVID-19 restrictions will be

followed. Family and Friends are welcome.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.