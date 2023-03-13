Larry Levesque (1957-2023)

BRADENTON, Fla. – Larry S. Levesque, 65, of Bradenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home in Bradenton. He was born in Portland, June 28, 1957, the fourth child of Bernard and Dorothy (Madely) Levesque and graduated from Falmouth High School in 1976, where he had four successful years in athletics. He also attended St. Joseph’s College on the shore of Sebago Lake.

Sports were always Larry’s passion, whether it was coaching his daughter’s AAU team, playing on Steve’s Market Softball Team, or on the courts at the Civic Center, refereeing a tournament basketball game. These were some of the best moments of his life.

Larry’s professional career took him in many directions, from marina manager at Point Sebago to building yachts at Sabre Yachts to car sales for John Rowe and later for the Hight Organization. Larry finished his career in sales at Sysco Foods. He truly had the gift of gab and many of his friends used to say, “Larry could sell screen doors to Eskimo’s if he had the chance.” He made many friends along the way and always had a tale to tell, or a little side bet to be made on some sporting event and he often won!

Larry’s greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Calden Levesque; daughter, Nicole Levesque Baylis and her children, Malorie, Daven, and Aaliyah; step-sons, David Burgess (Deena) and their children, Garrett and Mary and Eric Burgess and his son, Kasey; brothers, Bernard (Ruth Ann) and Bruce (Cathy); sisters, Brenda Nicely and Alice Paxson; two step-brothers, Jeffrey and Timothy Johnson; and several very special nephews and nieces; Larry also leaves behind his beloved Cody’s “family” that he spent many Friday afternoon’s socializing with on his special bar stool. He was predeceased by his parents; step-father, Clarke Johnson; and son, Michael Scott Levesque.

There will be a Celebration of his Life, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington when all his family will be together to raise a glass and share many wonderful memories. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Farmington BPOE # 2430, Youth Baseball Activities, 120 School Street, West Farmington, ME 04992. Memories can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.