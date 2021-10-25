Larry Smalt (1938-2021)



SOUTH PARIS – Larry Smalt, 83, formerly of Farmington, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris.

Larry was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Rochester, N.Y., a son of Kenneth and Elnora Smalt. He graduated from Dansville High School in 1956.

After High School he enlisted in the military and was a proud veteran of both the U.S. Army, serving in Korea and the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam as a Seabee.

He is survived by his three children; Rod Smalt; Guy Smalt and his wife, Donna; Bonnie and her husband, Kevin Sellers; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and his sister Charlotte and brother Lynn Smalt.

Graveside funeral services with US Navy Honors will be held noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.