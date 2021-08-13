Laurence R. Cook (1934-2021)

FARMINGTON – Laurence R. Cook, 86, passed away at his home in Farmington on Aug. 6, 2021.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1934 in Farmington, son of Richard and Thelma (Merrill) Cook. In June of 1956, he married Joan Bryant, and she passed away on Jan. 30, 2000. Larry was a dairy farmer his entire life at the Cook family farm, until he retired from farming in 2003. After retirement, he enjoyed helping other farmers in the area. He was very proud of his new house and grounds, which was built on some of the family land.

Larry is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Jean Pettengill and husband Bruce of Leeds, Patti Pinkham and husband Randy of Farmington, Shana Carr and husband Eric of Henderson, NV; sister, Gail Pond of Farmington; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was our dear “Papa” and will be missed by his entire family.

A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 10 am, at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.