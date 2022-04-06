Lauretta M. Hebert (1929-2022)

JAY – It is with deep sorrow to announce on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Lauretta Marie Hebert, 92, passed away. She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Robert and Emelda Hebert. Lauretta worked for Forster Manufacturing Co. for 34 years. She was loved and cherished by her family and she was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews.

Lauretta is survived by her sister, Helen Buote. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Robert, Armand, Laurier; and her sisters, Mary Jane Pomerleau, Aurore Provencher, Elizabeth Litalian, Rebecca Hebert, and Gloria Fournier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., in Jay, with Father Paul Dumais as Celebrant.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.