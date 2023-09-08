Lawrence Gellman (1957-2023)

FARMINGTON – Lawrence M. Gellman (8/28/1957-8/25/2023). A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he went to be with his Savior on 8/25/2023 at Togus V A.

He served many years as an EMT and office manager for the ambulance service in Rangeley Maine. There, he made many cherished lifelong friends. He loved the job, but sadly due to disability, had to retire from it.

He was predeceased by his loving parents David H. and Marcella (Bord) Gellman and much-loved brother-in-law, Richard Murano.

He is survived by loving wife Barbara, sister Gail Murano, brother Jeff (Mary) Gellman. Children: Beckie (Nick) Wills, Mike (Jamie) Gellman, Dwight (Amber) Gellman and Taylor (Ritter) Bopp. He was proud Pop Pop of 9 grandchildren, each one precious to him. They are Will, Layne, Mason, Tori, Phoebe, Mya, Odin, Sybil and Bauer. Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com