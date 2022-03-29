Lawrence Michael Sawtelle (1951-2022)

PHILLIPS – Lawrence Michael Sawtelle, 70, a former resident of Jay, passed away Sunday, March 27th in Phillips, where he had resided for the past 15 years with Susan White and her family. He was born October 1, 1951 in Farmington, the son of Lawrence Robert Sawtelle and Marie Claire (Grondin) Sawtelle. He was a graduate of Mount Blue High School in Wilton. Lawrence had worked at the local shoe shops and for the past 16 years at Work First in Farmington. He enjoyed waving to folks as they drove through Chisholm, going to Special Olympics functions, he especially liked bowling, and loved being with his family and friends throughout the communities of Jay, Farmington, and Phillips. He is survived by his beloved White Family of Phillips, who will miss him dearly, his cousins, Stephen Sawtelle and wife Michelle of Temple, Peter Sawtelle, Kathy Lippert and his “special girl” Arlene. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Jeffery Sawtelle and several aunts and uncles. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, May 10th at Lakeview Cemetery, US Route 2, Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.