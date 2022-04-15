Lawrence Realand Gordon Jr. (1937-2022)

“Lives of great men all remind us, we can make our lives sublime, And, departing, leave behind us Footprints on the sands of time”

– Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.”

– Brandi Snyder

WISCASSET – Lawrence Realand Gordon Jr., 84 of Wiscasset, passed away on April 7, 2022 at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick, surrounded by loving family.

Lawrence (Larry) was born on Dec. 21, 1937 in Avon, the son of Lawrence Gordon Sr. and Mahla Churchill Gordon.

After spending the first few years of his childhood living in Kingfield, the family would eventually move to Strong’s Maplewood Farm on the South Strong Road. It was a pleasant winding road with a constant canopy of trees leading to the top of a hill where the spacious white farmhouse stood with an attached barn. The homestead was filled with loving parents and four children full of love, laughter, tears, and much activity. It was nestled safely in front of a grove of maple trees, which were constantly changing colors with each season. It was indeed, “a little bit of Heaven.”

He attended the schools of Kingfield and Strong, graduating from Strong High School in 1957. He often joked to his granddaughters he was in the “top 15” of his class. In high school he was involved in many clubs, and a top athlete in basketball and baseball. He was lucky enough to live in Strong’s post-war era heyday where he witnessed firsthand the true meaning of community, the days when townspeople packed the gymnasium for ball games to watch fierce competition between neighboring towns, and probably got away with a lot with his beloved brother Harry. There may not have been a better place, or time to grow up.

Larry was a proud veteran, serving in the Army after high school. He later attended Skowhegan Business School and received a business degree in accounting, all the while working nights at Forster’s Mill in Strong to pay for his education.

On Aug. 5, 1961 he married his high school sweetheart and classmate Norma Marion Peary, sharing their love of one another for more than 60 years. They would move to Wiscasset where Norma began her teaching career as a Junior Primary teacher, and Larry joined the accounting firm of Bernard Beaulieu in Brunswick. He was employed there until 1963 when he decided to practice independently. Larry was thankful to have Yankee Wholesale and Kennebec Greenhouse of Bath as two of his first clients, and made life long friendships with all his clients. He would later obtain his real estate license and was a Designated Broker for many years under his own name. Together, Larry and Norma shared the joys and blessings of parenthood, raising their loving son, Matthew Scott Gordon.

After moving to Wiscasset, Larry quickly became involved in local government, serving on the board of selectmen for 27 years, 21 of those years as Chairman of the Board. He was a leader during the Maine Yankee years and an integral part of establishing the ambulance service, town municipal building and recreation center. Larry would even come out of retirement briefly in 2017 to finish out a former selectman’s term. He took great pride in the coastal village and its’ people. He enjoyed learning about the history of Wiscasset from the older residents of the town. Particularly meaningful to Larry was his over 60 year service to the Wiscasset Fire Department, and the brotherhood shared among its members. He was also a lifelong member of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge #3 AF & AM, and Member of Kora Temple Nobles of the Mystic Shrine. Larry and Norma were members of the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, and strong believers in volunteering in any way that one could contribute to the town. They have been an inspiration to those who have gone on to serve the town in various capacities.

Larry was an avid sportsman, active throughout the years in men’s softball, baseball, and bowling leagues. He and his family shared many special years following his nephew Tracy’s auto racing career. He loved golf, playing weekly rounds with son Matt, special friend John Blagdon Jr., and many other golf buddies. He enjoyed planning a yearly golf trip with the guys, with just this last year marking their 40th annual golf weekend.

As true companions in this life, Larry and Norma shared their love of family, outside care of the gardens and lawns, wildlife and feeding over 40 varieties of birds– all at the Federal Street address they called “home”. They were extremely close with Norma’s sister and husband, the late Barbara and Stanley Keirstead, with whom they shared many special times together as the best of friends. Larry known affectionately as “Bampa” and “Beepa” was the very proud grandparent of Kayla, Lindsey and Barrett. Family was top priority, and he took great pleasure in just spending time with them. Larry was a generous, humble, kind, and caring man to everyone he encountered.

The Birds Still Sing–

“The sky is still as blue, the grass is still as green, the birds sing as sweetly, the flowers have not lost their fragrance. It may not seem so at the moment but slowly it will.”

Stuart and Linda Macfarlane

“Adopt the pace of Nature- Her secret is patience-“

Ralph Waldo Emerson

He is survived by his devoted wife Norma Gordon; son Matthew Gordon and complement Kasey; three grandchildren Kayla Gordon, Lindsey Gordon, and Barrett Gordon; sister-in-law Gloria Gordon; brother-in-law Perley Robinson; nieces Leisa Adams, Penny Weinstein, Judy Adams, Teresa Smith, Cheryl Wells, and Lynn Mitchell; nephews Tracy Gordon, Ronald Robinson, and Rick Robinson; his brothers companion Gail Luce; a special “daughter” Deanna Gordon, and dear friend John Blagdon, Jr.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Harry O. Gordon, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Stephen Peary, sister Sandra Robinson; sister-in-law Barbara (Peary) and her husband Stanley Keirstead.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 AM from the First Congregational Church, 28 High Street, Wiscasset, Maine. Remembrances may be made in his memory to the Wiscasset Fire Department, Wiscasset Ambulance Service, or Midcoast Humane. Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Village Cemetery, Strong, date and time to be announced.

“Rest easy Mayor, we have the watch.”

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation and Memorial Services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.