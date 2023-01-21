Lawrence White (1940-2023)

AVON – Lawrence O. White, 82, of Avon passed away on January 16, 2023. He was born in Langtown on June 29, 1940, the son of Lawrence P. and Victoria Irene (Knowlan) White. He married Virginia P. Savage on August 18, 1963. They were married for 52 years.

He entered the U.S. Army in August 1958 and retired in August 1982. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. His overseas tours consisted of one in Germany, one in Korea, two in Vietnam, and one in Hawaii. He was also assigned to many state side tours. Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah was his last state side tour. He was a Communication Advisor for the states of Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado. After his military career, he retired to Maine and was employed as an equipment operator for Walter Newell, and as a Maintenance Specialist for Forster Mfg in Strong, until his second retirement. He was a life time member of the Black Horse Association, Fire Chief for two years in Phillips, member of the Prescott/Fairbanks American Legion #67 of Phillips, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason, and Kora Temple Shrine. He enjoyed working on his home and camp, plus fishing, hunting, and being with his family the most. He especially enjoyed snow-birding in Florida with family.

He is survived by his daughter, Veronica Rodrigue and husband Leo; grandson, Terrell White and wife Jenna; grandson, Jake Rodrigue and partner Nikki Bryant; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Kenzie, Brody, Cane, Alexis, and Leland; two brothers, Dale White and Kim of Madrid, Steve White and Leslie of Farmington; two sisters, Pamela Lee Virgin and partner Thomas Boyce of Mechanic Falls, Joella Ross and Jim of Phillips; sister in-law, Jeanne White of Salem; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife; three sisters, Julie White, Leola Coolong and husband Bill, Linda Woodcock and husband Kirtley; one brother, William (Bill) White; one grandson, Lucas Rodrigue; one great granddaughter, Abigail Rodrigue; and many, many friends of Black Horse Regiment Vietnam.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or lovetotherescue.org

Graveside services will be scheduled this spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.