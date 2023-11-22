Lee Henderson (1940-2023)

STRATTON – Lee Henderson, 83, of Stratton, Maine died Monday, November 20th, after many years of health struggles with debilitating pain. He was born on January 31, 1940 in his parents’ home, Frances and Christine (Haines) Henderson in Stratton.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Dunphy); daughters Sheila (and Christian) Raymond of Rangeley; Holly (and Jake) Taylor of Brewer; and Kandi (and Justin) Cupples of Sanford; grandchildren – Linda’s daughter, Keely Sorkin of Hudson MA; Sheila’s sons – James (and Kristi) Raymond of Gorham and their children Emma (5) and Owen (4); David (and Natalie) Raymond of Freeport; Holly’s children – Jamie (and Brian) Taylor of Bangor and Jesse (and Lindsey) Taylor of Charleston; and Kandi’s son Adam (and Esther) Menard of Sanford. He is also survived by his brothers Morris (and Linda) Henderson of Rangeley; Ray (and Audrey) Henderson of Turner; and sister Farris (and Buddy) Fletcher of New Vineyard. He was predeceased by his daughter Linda (and Fred) Dingley of Lewiston and his Foster son Howie Butts; brothers George (and Clydis) Henderson of Dixfield; Robert Henderson of Andover and his sister Ellen (and Lucien) Thompson-Lizotte of Farmington.

On March 20, 1959, Mary and Pete were married at a very young age. However controversial that was at the time, their lives together were truly a love story. They were a solid example of how marriage should be. They both exuded love and happiness together during their 64 years of marriage.

Lee, also known to many as “Pete,” was the middle child in a family of seven children. The family grew up in a household next door to the Protestant Church where they were very much a part of the church community. In Lee’s younger years he joined the military and served in California, New Jersey and Germany. He also worked with his brother Robert on the log drive in Flagstaff Lake on a boat called The Middle Tow. He later became a very hard-working logger, owning his own business for the majority of his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going on annual “grammy vacations” to the ocean.

After he retired from logging, he became the caretaker at the Wilhelm Reich Museum. He and his wife traveled around the US and Canada to include a train tour across the Rockies in Canada, a bus tour across the US, and many other vacations to Yosemite, Niagara Falls, New York City, Virginia, Florida, Nevada, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Labrador.

Becoming a foster parent was but one example of how Pete supported people in need. Pete has been the Curator and head of maintenance for the Dead River Area Historical Society Museum for many years. He enjoyed spending time there remembering “how things were back in the day.”

Pete wished only to have a family and friends gathering/celebration of life which will be held on Saturday, November 25th at noon at the Stratton Community Center. Those wishing to make donations in Pete’s memory are encouraged to consider the Dead River Historical Society at PO Box 723, Stratton, ME 04982. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation services.