Lee Mark Nile (1955-2023)

FARMINGTON – An angel whispered take my hand and come with me your work here is done.

It is with great sadness that the family of Lee Mark Nile, “Papa” of Farmington, formally of Stratton and Wilton, announce that while surrounded by his family, he peacefully died at home, on August 8, 2023, after bravely battling Younger Alzheimer’s Disease for over 8 years.

Lee was born in Farmington, Maine in 1955. He was the son of the late James & Faye (Hewey) Nile. Lee’s early childhood was spent in Stratton before the family moved to Farmington. He enjoyed reminiscing in the memories made with his schoolmates, siblings and cousins. Lee was a boy scout and took the auto mechanics class in high school. He was also on the wrestling team. For many years, Lee was an assistant coach of the Fairbanks Red Sox baseball little league team, Chesterville Cubs baseball, Wilton Giants & Saints football and Wilton recreational basketball.

Lee graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1974. He worked as a millwright/welder for Maine Dowel, Strong Wood Products, BE & K, and retired from Huhtamaki shortly after his diagnosis. Lee remained appreciative for the co-workers at Strong Wood Products, who took him under their guidance and taught him the skills to become the talented millwright that he was. He was always willing to pass on his knowledge along the way, while making lasting friendships. Lee’s hobbies were camping, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, gardening, reading westerns and showing steer at the local fairs. He looked forward to hunting trips to Pennsylvania with his buddies.

Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Faylene (Clement) and sons, Lee (Natashia) of Farmington and Carmine (Lindsay) of Leeds. His sister, Sondra Larrivee (Alan)of Norway; brothers, Bruce Nile (Marilyn) of New Vineyard, and Owen Nile (Ruth) of Industry. Several nieces and nephews as well as his in-laws, George and Glenda Barker of Chesterville. Lee’s greatest treasures were his 4 grandsons, Paden, Landen, Bode and Jase. They were his whole heart and joy! Time spent making memories with Papa were always interesting – As the saying goes “Grandparents are there to help grandchildren get into mischief they haven’t thought of yet”.

Close loved ones that were waiting for him to join in Heaven are his parents, James and Faye Nile, his brothers, Floyd “Jim” (Susie) Nile and Derwin “Der” (Gail) Nile.

The family would like to thank his kind caregivers Brandy & Sarah and Beacon Hospice for all their support and making it possible to keep Lee at home.

Family and friends are invited to Lee’s visitation gathering on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road. Burial will follow visitation immediately in the family lot at Webster Cemetery (Farmington/Chesterville Line). A reception of light refreshments will follow the burial at the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road. Honored to be caring for the family of Lee. M Nile is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington, where you can visit Lee’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maine Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/maine. Memories Matter!!!