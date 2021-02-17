Lennie Yamashiro (1936-2021)

FARMINGTON – Lennie passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center where she had been a resident for a few years.

Lennie was born to Purley and Rachel Genaway August 14, 1936, in Chautauqua, New York – the second child of five siblings.

Lennie was an inspiration in so many ways to family members and friends with her many accomplishments – cheer-leader for four years in high school, home-coming queen in her senior year, achieving a Master’s Degree in French, becoming proficient in alpine skiing, basketball, tennis, music and dance. She could often be heard playing the flute and piccolo in various musical groups, making people smile with her tap dancing and clogging, and competing in tennis and basketball in the Senior Games. “Nothing Less Than the Best”, her school motto, fit her well. Lennie put her best into everything she did and never settled for mediocrity.

She was the sunshine at family gatherings. Lennie’s vivaciousness, ready smile, and zest for life were beacons of light to all. Her resiliency to bounce back with full-blown energy after difficult times encouraged many to keep going regardless of the big bumps in their roads. The motto, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going” truly fit her well.

Lennie’s love for her children, grandchildren and siblings was immense. She is survived by her daughter, Velda (Cedar), son, Nolan (Alison), grandchildren Koa and Ryland, sister Mabel (Charlie), sister Martha (son, Randy), brother Daniel (Carol), brother-in-law Robert and many nieces and nephews. Lennie was preceded in death by her sister Nancy (wife to Robert), George Yamashiro, and her parents.

The family would like to thank all of the tremendous staff at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center for taking such good care of her and really going above and beyond the call of duty. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind or special for someone else, anonymously or otherwise, as Lennie was known to do.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved or even just knew her.