Leonard Bornstein (1927-2023)

Leonard J. Bornstein, 96, of New Sharon, Maine passed away on December 8, 2023, in Lake Worth, Florida after a few months surrounded by loving family.

Leonard was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 9, 1927, at the start of the Great Depression. He was a graduate of Boy’s High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from City College of New York, and pursued an advanced degree in Business Administration from New York University. Lenny served in the US Army.

For 20 years, as a social worker for the Connecticut Department of Children Youth Services, Lenny served and supported children in foster care. He rushed to middle-of-the-night emergencies, and attended graduations and teacher conferences, always full of kindness and encouragement.

Lenny and his beloved wife Faith moved to New Sharon in 1986 where they built a home, embraced their community, and built friendships that sustained them through their final years.

In his retirement in Maine, he continued to work with youth by being a substitute teacher at Mt. Blue High School for many years and he was affectionately known as “The Candy Man”.

Lenny said he had two great accomplishments–in addition, presumably, to raising wonderful children.

1. Marrying his sweetie pie, Faith, the love of his life.

2. The Lemon Law (Google it): Lenny identified the problem and doggedly advocated for the legislation that, once passed in Connecticut, was replicated in every state.

Many state and federal officeholders have received letters from Lenny. He crusaded against discrimination and corruption, with fairness and compassion as his guiding stars.

Lenny is survived by his children, David and his wife, Terri; Gail Terry and her husband Richard; Allen and his wife Xuna; Debbi Nicolosi and her husband Carl; Bill Comstock and his wife, Susan; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother Edward from Staten Island, NY. Lenny was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faith, and siblings, Jack, Murray, and Rhoda Moed.

An informal memorial gathering will be held at the New Sharon Village Cemetery on April 26th at 1:00 pm, followed by a reception in Farmington at the Homestead Kitchen. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jewish War Veterans. A kind word may be left online at dsfuneral.com/obituaries/.