Leora M. Churchill ( 1939 – 2021 )

NEW VINEYARD – Leora M. Churchill passed away on December 18, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born on July 25, 1939 in East Madrid, Maine, to Victor and Shirley McLaughlin. Leora attended schools in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in June of 1958. She attended two years at the University of Maine at Farmington, focusing in home economics. She worked as a receptionist for Weight Watchers for 27 years in various sites across central Maine.

She met her husband, Kenneth Churchill in 1957, while visiting with friends in Phillips. They married on November 19, 1960, in Phillips. They lived for 3 years in Wilton before moving to New Vineyard, where they raised their three children, Keith, Douglas, and Catherine. Leora attended the Mountain View Baptist Church in New Vineyard regularly until her Alzheimer’s progressed. Leora enjoyed dancing and playing cards with friends, as well as knitting afghans for family, cross-stitch, puzzles, reading, and collecting lighthouses and pigs. She also enjoyed taking long car rides around Maine with her husband.

Leora is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Kenneth Churchill; son, Keith Churchill and life partner Kathy-Ann Killebrew of Auburn; son, Douglas Churchill and wife Wanda of New Vineyard; daughter, Catherine Churchill of Sabattus; sister, Louise Marcous of Wilton; grandchildren, Patrick Churchill and partner Sara of Poland, Tiffany Churchill and partner Kyle of Lewiston; Gary Churchill and wife Jen of Oklahoma City, OK, Christina Churchill and partner Todd of Lewiston, James Churchill and fiancée Brooke of Gorham, Eric Churchill and wife, Alyssa of Gorham, Timothy Parker of Florida, Nickolas Parker of Mechanic Falls, Makayla Parker of Auburn, and Marissa Parker of Augusta; great grandchildren, Kylie Plourde, Nolan Trepanier, and Jeffrey Churchill.

A Graveside Service will be held in the spring of 2022, at the East New Portland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.