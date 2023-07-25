Letter to the Editor: Re-imagine 21st Century Power

Imagine turning on a light switch, knowing that your own company delivers the electricity. Imagine paying your bill knowing your company is doing everything possible to provide reliable, affordable electricity and that the bill is correct! Imagine your Consumer Owned Power company investing in betterment’s for the future delivery of power in the 21st century! Imagine knowing that your company is being managed by in-state people with your best interests in mind. Imagine high customer satisfaction! Imagine talking to people via phone, who are genuinely concerned and want to help you. Imagine having one of the best providers in the country! Imagine a provider so trustworthy, that it doesn’t need to spend millions of dollars on advertising to prop up it’s reputation. I could continue, but by now some are thinking I’m a dreamer lost with Peter Pan in a world of nonsense.

Unfortunately; Mainers have been conditioned by Iberdrola’s form of CMP. We can’t even remember when our father’s CMP cared about their customers. What has happened to CMP and their hostage customers since the 1990s is far from progress. Instead it has been progressively regressive. The problem is not CMP employees, but overseas,disconnected management style. Fixing problems costs money, which detracts from profits, and Iberdrola can’t allow that.

This is not a Peter Pan story! What I have just described and much more is attainable with Pine Tree Power. It is long past time for Mainers to have reliable power, at affordable prices, without annoying ad campaigns from their supplier, paid for by never-ending price increases. Vote Yes for Pine Tree Power this November and prioritize people over profits. Consumer-owned utilities serve approximately 49 million happy customers in the US. This is not a dream!

Rev. Darien (Deke) Sawyer

Jackman, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.