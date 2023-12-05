Levi Jewell (1994-2023)

NEW SHARON – It is with great disbelief and sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Levi W. Jewell, 29, of New Sharon and Livermore Falls on Sunday, November 26, 2023, after being struck by a vehicle while walking back to his grandparents’ home in Wilton.

Levi was born in Farmington Maine, on May 31, 1994, to Farren Jewell and Tracy Brackett. He was a 2012 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and had earned his welding certification this year. Having worked roofing and at local lumber yards and mills, he met his goal starting a welding fabrication job. He enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, fishing, and hunting deer and waterfowl, fly tying, welding, animals, family gatherings, friends, music, and tallboys. He tagged his first buck on November 21st; his last meal was his venison he cooked with Gram.

Levi was kind, generous, and stubborn, quietly adventurous, making time for children and his frequent telephone calls. What we would give to hug him, see those blue eyes and freckles, and hear his voice again.

He is loved, missed, and will be forever remembered by his mother, Tracy Brackett of New Sharon; his father, Farren Jewell (Judy Lee) of Livermore Falls; his sisters Samantha Jewell & Mysti of New Sharon; his grandparents Jeff and Janet Brackett of New Sharon, and Thelma Jewell of Wilton; great-grandparents Thomas and Annette Brackett of Farmington, many aunts, uncles, cousins, bonus family members and friends.

He was predeceased by those he missed dearly: Mimmie, Beatrice Clark (2006); maternal grandmother, Paula Doyle (2010); paternal grandfather, Frederick Jewell (2022); pets Dusty, Cinnamon, Charley and Diesel.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Franklin Masonic Lodge #123 located at 46 Mercer Road, New Sharon. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for Levi’s family and cremation services.