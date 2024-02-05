Lincoln Flagg, Jr. (1940-2024)

AUBURN – Lincoln Flagg, Jr., 83, lifelong resident of Wilton, died Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the Hospice House in Auburn surrounded by his family. He was born August 25, 1940, the only son of Lincoln and Louise (Cook) Flagg, Sr., and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1959.

In 1962, he married Hazel Clemens, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Lincoln worked for GH Bass Shoe for 40 years and was an active member of Franklin Grange #50. After his retirement, he mowed lawns, did odd-jobs, and woodworking. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping.

He was blessed with his wife, Hazel, whom he leaves behind; children and grandchildren, Rebecca, and Glenn Tyler (Albion and Amanda), Michael (Dwight and Allen), Thomas (Brittany, Samual, Caitlyn, and Alexandrea), and Heather and Daniel Meng (Erin and Adam). He also leaves behind brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Dwight and great grandson, Jacob.

The family wishes to thank special nieces, Andrea and Angela; as well as the staff at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

The family invites relatives and friends to visit on Monday from 5-7 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Private family graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be considered to the Wilton Flag’s on Main Street, c/o Wilton Town Office, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294 or to the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME 04210, Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.