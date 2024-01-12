Linda Bachelder (1947-2023)

STRATTON – Linda May (Berg) Bachelder, 76, passed away on December 27, 2023.

Linda was born in Providence, RI on December 6, 1947, to Walter Berg and Mildred Mullin. Linda graduated from Cranston High School East, class of 1966. After graduating she went to work at the phone company.

On March 29, 1969, she married Herbert Bachelder and together they raised their daughter Laurie in Stratton Maine. She retired from the Spillover Motel.

She was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She loved and enjoyed the ocean and her many flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to sit under her apple trees and enjoy visits from family and friends on a warm summer day. She also enjoyed a newer tradition of a spring gathering in the greenhouse where it was warm and toasty after the long winter months. During her last year, she made the most of it all. She went on many new and exciting adventures. We are so grateful that she was able to enjoy her favorite time of year watching Hallmark movies and celebrating Christmas time. She will be greatly missed.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Bachelder) Clement and her fiancé Dana; grandson, Jordan Clement; great grandson, Gunnar; granddaughter, Jessica Clement; great grandson, Dwight. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews; a very special sister-in-law and the friends who became family along the way.

The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who helped make it possible for her to stay in her home through the end of her journey.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring on May 18, 2024, at noon at the Stratton/Eustis Community Center, 84 Main Street, Stratton Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.