Linda Oliver Welch (2948-2022)

WILTON – Linda Oliver Welch, 74, passed away on June 9, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born on February 27, 1948 in Farmington, daughter of Harley and Lucille (Colburn) Oliver. She was a graduate of Phillips High School in the class of 1966, and furthered her education at Bernards School of Beauty where she graduated from in 1967. On February 14, 1981, Linda married Alliston Welch in Wilton. Linda was a hairdresser and also worked as a clerk in the Franklin County Register of Deeds office. She was a member of Farmington Emblem Club #460 and Messalunskit Eastern Star Chapter #170 of New Sharon. Linda loved to knit dishcloths, watch NASCAR, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Price is Right.

Linda is survived by her husband, Alliston L. Welch of Wilton; son, David M. Burdin and wife Tonya of Gorham; daughter, Rebecca L. Scott and husband Clifford of Weld; sisters, Vangie Prescott and husband Lewis of New Sharon, Betty Allen and husband Ward of Ashland City, TN; brother, Herbert Oliver and wife Regina of Waterville; granddaughters, Ashely Hope and husband Luke of Van Buren, AK, and Kristi Graffam of Buckfield; grandson, Justin Scott and girlfriend Sarah Pooler of Clinton; great granddaughter, Brianna Carter of Van Buren, AK; many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington.

Donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME.