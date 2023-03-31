Linda Trask (1940-2023)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Linda Trask, 82, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 25, 2023. Linda was born October 30, 1940, in Milo, Maine to Lois and Darrell Drinkwater.

Linda graduated from Milo High School in 1959 where she excelled in all athletics and lead her basketball team to a state championship her senior year. She started dating the love of her life C. Neal Trask in the 9th grade, and they married on November 12, 1960. Shortly after, they moved to Pennsylvania for Neal’s career with Ingersoll-Rand. They had their first child Michael in 1961 and their daughter Terri in 1962. The family moved back to Maine in 1964. Linda and Neal purchased their first home in Falmouth on July 1, 1964, where they raised their family. In 1965, Neal and Linda started building their camp in Carrabassett Valley, which became their full-time home upon retirement in 2000.

Linda was a beautiful, strong, giving, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed and remembered with a smile by the many lives she touched. She was always up for an adventure! Neal and Linda loved the outdoors and spent a great deal of family time hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. Linda could also fix anything! She could creatively strategize how to work with what she had to get something working again. One time she even had her kids and nephew chew bubble gum to plug a hole in the car gas tank so they could reach their destination.

In her later years she enjoyed playing games (especially Yahtzee), reading, doing puzzles, watching the birds, and visiting with friends and family. Neal and Linda cherished their friends in the Carrabassett Valley community. Their door was always open for a pop-in visit. Her favorite times were when family came for weekends and holidays. She loved the festive chaos!

Linda was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, C. Neal Trask, her parents, her sister Jeri, and her brother Gerald.

Linda is survived by her two children, N. Michael Trask of Kingfield and Terri Trask and partner Ian Bexon of Falmouth; four grandchildren Michelle Gibbons and husband Jake of Bridgton, Sarah Trask and partner Justin Marshall of Gray, Nathan Leahy-Trask of San Diego, and Eryn Trask of Auburn; two great- grandchildren Kaya and Rowen; and her brother John Drinkwater and wife Cheryl of Milo, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family is extremely appreciative of all the love and support Linda and Neal have received from their Carrabassett Valley community of friends and their caregiver, Jeremiah, who has been a true godsend.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. A private graveside burial will be held in the spring.