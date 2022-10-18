Lindsey K. Fasano (1992-2022)

HARTFORD – Lindsey Kate Fasano, of Blackfoot Indian descent, was born October 26, 1992, to Jennifer Fasano and Wayne E. Kaiser, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She resided in South Carolina and New Hampshire, finally settling in Maine. For the past several years, she has been a member of the Isaac and April Haylock family along with their children, graduating in 2013 from Buckfield High School. She was affiliated with the Congregational Church of East Sumner, volunteered serving Meals on Wheels for several years, as well as at the Auburn Humane Society. Lindsey was a fun loving, compassionate, and inquisitive (always asking questions!) happy young lady. She loved camp (especially Pine Tree Camp) always asking how soon before she goes again! She also liked boating, Santa’s Village, and her favorite was Halloween. She hated thunderstorms. She attended the Social Learning Center and was a very social person. Most of the time you would find her with a smile on her face. Sadly, she passed away unexpectedly on September 30 this year. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Patricia Scott.

A memorial celebration is planned at the Hartford Town Hall on October 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a brief service to start and then light refreshments and fellowship after. All are welcome to come and say their goodbyes to Lindsey. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, on Church Street in Hartford.

