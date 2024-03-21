Lisa Ann Young-Fraley (1967-2024)

Lisa Ann Young-Fraley, 56, of Penobscot, Maine, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away March 18th, 2024 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after a long battle with chronic lung and heart disease. We praise her in her journey and hardship, knowing that she fought for as long as she could. Lisa was, above all else, strong and courageous.

Born July 10, 1967 in Ashland, Kentucky, Lisa was one of three children born to Linda and Larry “Butch” Young. She attended Paul G Blazer high school and graduated top of her class in 1985. Lisa was always academically gifted, and after high school, she attended the University of Kentucky where she studied political science. She graduated there in 1989 with high honors, and rounded out her studies by earning her law degree at the University of Louisville School of Law, in 1992. She practiced law for many years, including work for the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and later in life also worked as a legal aid and title abstractor. Lisa was, for her entire life, an incredibly intellectual and well read woman, who enjoyed debates and philosophical discussions.

Throughout her life Lisa traveled extensively, including as an exchange student to Japan, and trips to Italy and various other foreign locales. She also traveled to many parts of the United States, including Alaska. She loved to explore the world and sample local cuisine. Her love for Japan, Asian culture and cuisine would endure throughout her life, and even served to influence her daughter’s tastes as well.

Lisa lived in and around the Ashland Kentucky area until 2007, when she moved to Maine, living in Farmington and then finally Penobscot. She loved Maine, and enjoyed exploring its farthest corners, nooks and crannies. She loved a good lobster boil, and enjoyed the company of those she met in Maine. While living in Maine she participated in a loving church community in Wilton, and participated in several plays with local theater groups around Farmington.

Lisa was an avid lover of animals, especially her dogs, who brought her joy and comfort throughout her life. She also spent part of her life showing pleasure driving horses, and supporting her husband and daughter in their own equestrian pursuits. Lisa’s other hobbies included coloring, taking care of her chickens, spending time with family, and her beloved British television shows.

Even near her passing, Lisa was a bright, beautiful soul, full of excitement, compassion, empathy and courage. Her passing will affect the hearts of many. She was so incredibly loved, and in turn, she was herself an extraordinary woman. All we can say now is thank you, to her, for everything she did and was.

Lisa is predeceased by her mother and father, Linda Lou and Larry “Butch” Young, respectively, as well as her sister, Leah Rae Young.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. L. Michael Fraley; her daughter and daughter-in-law Laurel Fraley and Rose Doe; and her dear friends Seth, Abbey and Stephen Horton; and her close childhood friend Wendy (Jeff) Grimm. She is also survived by her brother Larry Young (Mary). Additionally, she is survived by numerous bothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and more, who she loved dearly.

At Lisa’s request, a Celebration of Life will occur in Kentucky in May, and in Maine in July.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter in Lisa’s honor.