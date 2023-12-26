Lisa Davis (1962-2023)

TEMPLE – Lisa Davis, who forever told everyone she was 29 (but was 61), passed away peacefully with family by her side at Maine Medical Center in Portland on December 19th, 2023. She was born December 5th, 1962, the daughter of Barbara (Besaw) and Gary Adams.

Lisa raised two sons and spent the last 20+ years making a home in Temple with her partner Richard Rose. Lisa loved going to the beach and lying out in the sun, spending time in her gardens, skiing with family, and decorating for her favorite holiday, Christmas. What brought her the most joy was spending time with her grandchildren, she loved every second she spent with them.

Lisa is predeceased by her parents Barbara and Gary; her grandparents Robert and Althea Besaw and Woodrow and Lois Adams. She is survived by her partner Rick; sons Jim and his wife Amanda, and Jeff; grandchildren, Samantha, James, Sophia and Althea siblings, Gary and his wife Terri Adams, Cindy Birmingham and her partner Rob, and Melissa Adams; aunt Beverly Besaw; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Jonathan, and Carson.

There will be visiting hours at Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home on December 29th from 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joe’s Catholic Church 133 Middle St, Farmington, ME on December 30th at 11am. A reception will follow at Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with family on the obituary page of the website www.dsfuneral.com.