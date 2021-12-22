Lisa Wills (1955-2021)



CANTON – Lisa Wills passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at CMMC in Lewiston.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1955, in Farmington, to Ethel and Leland (Red) Crocker, and raised in Kingfield throughout her childhood.

Lisa married and had two children, Loretta and Peter Kjenstad Jr. She remarried to Steve Wills on Dec. 9, 1978. Steve also had two children, Kevin and Stacy Wills. Lisa and Steve had a child together, Benjamin Wills. They raised their family in New Portland where Lisa had a daycare.

With their five children raised, Lisa and Steve moved to Canton, where Lisa operated another daycare for several years. Lisa with her loving heart started giving back to the community by assisting at the Canton Food Pantry. She then took over the lead role of operating the pantry as the necessity arose and vehemently defended the integrity of “her people.”

She was proud to have received the “2020 Citizens of the Year Award” for her selfless contributions to and for the town of Canton and its citizens, along with her husband Steve. Lisa’s lasting smile and enlightening spirit will be sorely missed in this “Small Town with a Big Heart.”

Lisa loved camping, motorcycling, and family functions. Lisa and Steve loved traveling in their motorhome with their motorcycle in tow, and enjoyed their newly acquired camp lot on the lake.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Steve; three sons: Kevin, Peter, and Benjamin; seven granddaughters, two grandsons, a great grandson; one brother, two sisters; and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Canton Food Pantry, c/o Gary Dougherty, PO Box 482, Canton, ME 04221.

Remembrance services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Avenue, Auburn, Maine. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.