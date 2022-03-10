Lloyd G. Heath (1949-2022)

DIXFIELD – Lloyd G. Heath, 72, of Dixfield, passed away peacefully at his house with family surrounding him on March 5, 2022 after a short battle with Cancer. He was born, September 14,1949, in Farmington, Maine, a son of Colon E. and Martha (Nile) Heath.

He went to school in New Vineyard and dropped out to babysit his siblings and work. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Vietnam war. He worked at G.H Bass in Wilton, and local wood turning mills in Farmington and New Vineyard. He was also on the local Fire Departments in Wilton, New Vineyard and Canton.

He enjoyed going to Moosehead with his brothers, enjoyed the family gatherings. Lloyd is survived by three children, son Michael Heath and his wife Lawanda of Norridgewock, daughter Kari Dwinal and her husband Victor of Carthage, and daughter Megan Heath and her wife Brenda of Canton; 2 step children Sean and Erin Searles; grandchildren Ashley Dwinal of Rumford, Colby and Brittany Dwinal of Damariscotta, Anthony Heath of Norridgewock, Samantha Heath and fiancé Isaiah of Norridgewock, Keith and Lisa Dwinal of Bangor; 4 step grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; sister, Rebecca (Becky) & Gordon Medcoff of New Sharon; a sister in law Ida of Chesterville; brothers Peter of Farmington, Everett and Marian (Baza) of Middleboro, Mass, and Chris of Farmington; Several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother Colon Heath; an infant sister; and infant daughter.

Public memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9 from 5-7pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Graveside memoral services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 10 at 11 am at the New Vineyard Cemetery, Rt. 27, New Vineyard. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to Beacon Hospice, 245 Center St. Suite 10 A, Auburn, ME 04210.