Public memorial services for Conrad “Junior” Daoust originally planned for Saturday, May 6 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton have been moved to the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. due to the wet ground conditions at the cemetery. Following services a celebration of his life will be held at the family home, 183 Weld Street, Wilton. For all services details, please see his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.