Lois Boyington (1940-2023)

WILTON – Lois M. Boyington, a longtime resident of Wilton, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on January 25, 2024, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington at the age of 83.

Lois was born on November 6, 1940, in Bath. She grew up in Dixfield, lived in Millinocket, Livermore Falls and Jay and resided in Wilton at the time of her passing.

Lois was free-spirited, energetic and adventurous. She loved the Maine outdoors and all the seasons whether she was just puttering in her yard, tending her flowers or birdwatching. Not so long ago she enjoyed snowmobiling, shoveling, ATV rides and clearing brush. She never shied away from physical work. She especially loved her trips to Jackman. Many of her favorite memories were in Baxter State Park where her parents both worked for the forestry for nearly 40 years.

Family was everything to her. She treasured her relationships with each and every member. She was fortunate to have her sister by her side after she lost her husband, Ray in early 2020. She never missed a family event and especially loved the holiday season. She had a big heart and was a friend to everyone she met. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved and was immensely forgiving. She was full of life, light-hearted, incredibly good humored and kept everyone laughing.

Lois was survived by her beloved sister and best friend, Janice Boyington who resided with her, a brother, Rick Boyington of Jackman; her daughter, Darsi Simond of Winthrop and Mark and Bobby Simond of Monmouth; her daughter, Deedra York and her husband Gary of Madrid; her daughter Darlene Maxwell and her husband Tim of Manchester. Her grandchildren Kevin Sanborn and Andrea Sanborn and children Lucian, Oliver, Khloe and Sophia; Kimberly Garcia and her husband Juan and their baby Opal of Augusta; Allison Paganini and her husband Gabriel of Watertown, MA; Brittany Berkey and her wife Allison Watson of Chesterville and their sons Max and Jacob; Kayla Turner and her husband Jonathan of Jay and their children Maxwell, Liam and Chloe Rose. Her stepchildren Kenny Chase and his partner Lee Norton of Portland; Leane Quint and her husband Tobie of Lisbon and their son Devin.

Lois was predeceased by her parents Verna and Bennie Boyington and her husband Raynold Chasse and his son Raymond.

While she will be missed by many, we are thankful that she is again in the arms of her beloved husband, who died in 2020.

Family and friends are invited to Lois’s Celebration of Life at 2 pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, with Reverend Barry Trask officiating. Lois and Ray will be reunited in Lakeview Cemetery in the Spring. Please visit Lois’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share your stores, reflections and words of sympathy. Honored to be caring for the family of Lois M. Boyington is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.