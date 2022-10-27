Lois F. Harrison (1929-2022)

KINGFIELD – Lois Fagan Harrison, 93, passed away on October 25, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born on June 24, 1929 in East Andover, NH, daughter of Henry Joseph Fagan and Alberta (Keniston) Fagan. Lois lived in several towns in New Hampshire before moving with her mother and brother to the Allen Tozier farm on New Portland Hill in New Portland, Maine, in June of 1942. She graduated from Central High School in North New Portland in the class of 1947. In 1948, Lois married Merton Petrie in Farmington and together they had six children. In 1963, she married Elmon Dyar Sr. and they had one son. On June 18, 1971, Lois married Lawrence P. White and he died in May 0f 1997. On August 25, 2000, Lois married Daniel E. Harrison and he died in 2013.

Lois lived in New Britain, CT with her first husband for six years. She was employed for a time in the office of Tuttle and Bailey in New Britain, CT. In later years, she worked for Forster Mfg. Co. in Dryden and Strong and for Farmington Shoe Co. Over the years, Lois lived in Farmington, Strong, Phillips and Kingfield. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #64. Lois enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, going for rides, dining out and family get-togethers. She loved all animals, especially cats.

Lois is survived by her sons, Randolph Petrie of Pensacola, FL, Ronald Petrie of Chester, NH, and Elmon Dyar Jr. of Valley Mills, TX; daughter, Brenda Helton of Vero Beach, FL; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Fagan and Alberta Tozier; her step-father, Allen Tozier; brother, Donald Fagan; ex-husbands, Merton Petrie, Elmon Dyar Sr., Lawrence White and Daniel Harrison; infant son, James Petrie; two sons, Gerald Petrie and Mark Petrie.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, with visitation from 10 am to 11 am and the funeral service to begin at 11 am, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will be at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon, Maine.