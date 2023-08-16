Lois Seamon (1930-2023)

FARMINGTON – Lois Virginia (Nichols) Seamon of Chesterville, ME, went to be with her Lord on July 28th, 2023. She was born in Farmington on August 26, 1930, daughter of Eleanor (Cohoon) Whittier (stepfather Maurice Whittier) and Alwyn Elmore Nichols (stepmother Beatrice Carter Nichols). Lois married Orland Seamon on October 23rd, 1948, and had one son, Joshua.

Lois attended schools in the area: Chesterville Hill, Farmington High School, and graduated in 1948 from New Sharon High School. She graduated from Central Maine Beauty School in August of 1960, and had a beauty shop in Farmington Falls for several years.

Among her interests were traveling, hiking, birding, art, and poetry. With her mother, she did extensive research into the Colquhoun family, and was a member of the William Cohoon Society and the Colquhoun Societies of North America and the United Kingdom.

She is survived by her son, Joshua; daughter-in-law Ruth Utzurrum; granddaughters Juniper and Eleanor; sister, Elizabeth Jones and her husband, Steve Jones. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Orland Seamon; brothers Alwyn, Adelbert, Timothy, and Dana Nichols; and sisters-in-law Elizabeth (Tompkins) and Vivian (Bachelder) Nichols.

Relatives and friends may call at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Saturday, August 19th, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.