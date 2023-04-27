Loren Wentworth (1935-2023)

WILTON – Loren R. Wentworth, 88, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of April 18, 2023.

He was born in Seattle, Washington on March 14, 1935, to his father, Henry S. Wentworth and his mother, Pauline Kaiser Wentworth.

Known as “Buddy”, he joined the Navy at an early age and proudly served his country for four years aboard an aircraft carrier during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning to Cape Cod and his wife, Joan Robbins Wentworth, he worked as a journeyman electrician until he received his master electrician license and started his own business. One of the most complex jobs was wiring the Heritage Plantation in Sandwich Village and he was very proud upon its completion. He also developed land and sold a parcel to the Town of Falmouth for conservation and public use.

Buddy served as past President of the Falmouth Road and Gun Club and was a lifelong member of the NRA. For many years Buddy enjoyed hunting with good friends in New Brunswick, Canada and had many camp stories to tell.

He and his wife, Joan were married for sixty-nine years and both enjoyed camping across the country, visiting friends along the way. When they moved to Maine 27 years ago, they continued traveling the old country roads and woods, enjoying all their natural beauty.

Besides his wife, Joan, he is survived by a sister, Janet Nidositko of Cape Cod, and a brother, Thomas Wentworth of Washington state, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Buddy used to say “don’t worry, it will be alright” and he was always there to make it so.

We’ve lost a good man.

Buddy is on the road again….a graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Weld for family and friends to send him on his way. Family and friends are invited to leave words of remembrance or photos in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation Care is under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center.