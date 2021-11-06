Lorna Storer (1957-2021)

FARMINGTON – Lorna Storer, 64, formerly of Phillips, passed away on November 1, 2021 at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born on September 30, 1957 in Rumford, daughter of Charles and Beatrice (Haley) Jepson. Lorna was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed art, painting with chalk and watercolors, making ceramics, and art on wood. She loved animals, especially her cats, as well as birds and all of nature. Lorna loved listening to music – especially Neil Diamond, and was able to attend two of his concerts, with close family.

Lorna is survived by her son, Jeremy, who has provided wonderful support for his mother; her daughter, Heather; her grandson, Ace, who lives with his family in North Carolina; her sister, Rosalie Lavoie, who lives in Nashua, NH ; and many cousins that she was close with. She was predeceased by her father (in 2012) and mother (in 2005).

Services will be private. Interment will be at the Village Cemetery in Madrid. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.