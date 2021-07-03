Lorraine A. Wallace (1939-2021)

STRONG – Lorraine A. Wallace “Mother”, 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021 at her residence in Strong, with her loving son Mark by her side.

She was born on April 22, 1939 in Avon, daughter of Durward and Ruth (Grover) Hinckley and graduated from Phillips High School. Mother worked hard all of her life at Bass Shoe and Forster’s, until her retirement to take care of her husband Linwood. Her best years were living on the farm in Madrid tending her garden and flowers. Her greatest joy in life was her love for her three sons, Basil, Carl, and Mark. She had the most affectionate smile and heart full of gold.

Mother is survived by her sons, Mark Hovey of Strong, Basil Chadbourne and wife Patti of West Freeman; grandchildren, Dylan Chadbourne and fiancée Taylor of Strong, Meika and Justin Haines of Westbrook, Carl D. Chadbourne and Savannah Caouette; great grandchildren, Eli and Hailey Haines, and Christian Lopez; brother Darold Hinckley and wife Marie; sister, Diana Savage; nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husbands, Basil A. Chadbourne and Linwood Wallace; brothers, Dickey Hinckley and Mickey Hinckley; and her beloved son, Carl “Chrome” Chadbourne.

At the request of Mother, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.