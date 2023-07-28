Lorraine Berry (1930-2023)

PHILLIPS – Lorraine Berry passed away unexpectedly July 23, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born July 17, 1930, the second of five children to Lillian and Lester Gould. She was raised in the Phillips area and attended Phillips schools. On April 20, 1951 she married Earle Berry at Phillips. They were married 70 years and he predeceased her on August 11, 2021.

In her early work life, Lorraine worked at Foster Manufacturing and Farmington Shoe. Later, she cleaned houses for many people in the Phillips area.

She was very active in the community. Lorraine and Earle were chosen as the honored couple for the Phillips Old Home Days a few years ago. She volunteered at the Food Pantry for many years. Lorraine planted her own flower and vegetable garden every year and canned the produce. She also made jams, jellies and pickles.

Lorraine loved to make Christmas wreaths to give to people as well as sell. She did her own “tipping.” She was a talented quilter as well as creating knit and crochet items. She loved crafts of all types.

She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved giving away her homemade donuts. She delivered some to Muff’s garage many times a week!

Her favorite sport was fishing! She spent hours fishing lakes and streams near her. Her last fishing trip was with Peter Seavey in May. She caught a 16 inch trout!

Lorraine will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her kindness and thoughtfulness to everyone.

She is survived by a son, George “Muff” Berry and companion Diana Hall, daughter Camilla Berry and companion Brian Bilodeau, granddaughter Lisa Berry and companion Todd Ladd, great grandson Nicholas Berry and great granddaughters Miranda Baxter and Catherine Merithew as well as two brothers, Conley Gould Sr (Glenys) and Ivan Gould Sr. and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved son Stanley Berry, stepson Dennis Berry, grandson Eric Berry, sister Anita Ellicott, brother Lester “Junior” Gould as well as her parents and husband.

Her family would like to thank the many family, friends and neighbors who were so helpful in the past few years to enable Lorraine to stay in her home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon, at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot Street, Phillips.

Memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com