Lorraine Edna Berry (1932-2021)

AVON – Lorraine Edna Berry, 88, passed away on May 15, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born on December 5, 1932 in Sandy River Plantation, daughter of George and Gladys (Brown) Coolong. She was educated in the schools of Sandy River Plantation and Phillips. For many years, she cleaned and catered for Dr. Gretl Hoch and cleaned at the Phillips bank. Lorraine was a member of the Phillips United Methodist Church where she loved catering church events with the Methodist women. Lorraine enjoyed gardening, the art of cooking, being outdoors, and life on their farm. She loved spending time with her dogs, especially the two Sadies and Lucy. She also loved visits from family and friends and would always say, “If I knew you were coming, I would have baked a cake.” Many can remember her passion for baking and the experience of her tasty creations.

Lorraine is survived by her three daughters, Wanda Rollins of Phillips, Vicki Worth and husband John of Chesterville, Jill Bowen and husband Tim of Avon and St. Albans, VT; grandchildren, Traci Lisherness and significant other, Alyssa; Dustan Rollins and wife Alyssa, and their children, Isabelle, Bear, Ash and Vega; and Cody Rollins and his son, Ace. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 65 years, Albert Berry, in December of 2016.

So many family, friends, and organizations to thank. You know who you are. The family would like to extend a special thank you to caretakers, Roberta Howard and Randy Ellicott.

As she did in her last few days, she would want you to enjoy the beauty of the spring blossoms with your dog in your lap. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2 pm, at the Riverside Cemetery in Phillips, with Rev. Richard Waddell officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.