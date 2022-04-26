Lorraine Marie Deschenes (1929-2022)

FARMINGTON – Lorraine Marie Deschenes, 93, of Farmington, died late Monday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born in Skowhegan, April 2, 1929, a daughter of Henry and Exilda (Casey) Belliveau and received her education in local schools. She worked at Norwock Shoe in Norridgewock for many years with her husband, and they later transferred to Haiti as the shoe industry migrated there where they worked for several years before relocating to the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

After the death of her husband, Lorraine made her home with her son and they eventually moved to Maine where she lived with him until moving to the Woodlands shortly after its opening. She was a devout Catholic and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and playing Bingo while at Woodlands.

She is survived by her son Mike and his wife, Rena of Farmington; a daughter, Daphne Deschenes and her husband, Billy of Texas; grandchildren, Amanda Gullifer and her husband, Brian, Carley Deschenes and Casey Deschenes; great grandchildren, Miles and Mia Deschenes; two nieces, Evelyn Charles and Marion; she was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years, Donald Deschenes.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, North Ave., Skowhegan Wednesday, June 8 at 1 p.m. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to stjude.org. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.