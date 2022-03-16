Louis Leo Cousins (1956-2022)

Louis Leo Cousins, 65, of Farmington, died early Tuesday morning on March 15, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was born in Portland on October 13, 1956, son of Ralph and Dora Cousins and graduated from Stearns High School in 1975.

He was a jack of all trades and had many occupations in his lifetime. He was a farmer, carpenter, paper mill, painter, volunteer firefighter, but most of his life was spent as an auto mechanic. He was an avid outdoors man. He loved hunting, fishing, and most of all his annual trip to Moosehead Lake with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Milissa of Farmington; his daughter Rose Pond and her husband Alvin Pond, and daughter Hayley, son Dustyn Blodgett and partner Ashley Bryant, son Issac Cousins and his wife Hannah Cousins and their son Kolton, son Dylan Cousins and his wife Jessica Cousins and their daughter Kimber, and many loving life time friends. Louis was predeceased by his mother, father, and his sister Millicent Frank.

There will be a graveside service held sometime in the spring in Millinocket, Maine where he will be buried with his family.