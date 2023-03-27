Louise Bourque (1947-2023)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Louise M Bourque, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21 with the kind and caring staff of the Harris House by her side. She was born on November 10, 1947 in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Gerald and Florence (Marden) Bourque.

She enjoyed participating in a variety of day programs during her life including attending the Pride School, Goodwill Industries, and Skills Inc. In recent years, she enjoyed being part of the Bright Futures Day program located at the Harris House where she resided. She enjoyed baking and gardening with the other residents and staff.

She was a soft spoken lady that enjoyed the company of staff, family and friends. You would often hear her say “ Please and thank you”. Many will remember her thoughtfulness and being a kind lady. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.

Louise loved looking at her photo album collection, playing her music boxes, listening to music, watching old movies, coloring and corresponding with friends and family. Louise is survived by: brother, Philip Bourque; sisters, Priscilla Haskell and husband Phillip Haskell, Michelle Bourque-Bardsley and husband Timothy; niece, Melissa Bardsley, and the staff and residents at the Harris House. She is predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Florence Bourque; sister, Pauline Bourque; long time boyfriend, Clarence Briggs. There will be a private burial held on March 31 at the Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangement are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938