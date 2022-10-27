Louise May Anderson Sweetser (1933-2022)

PHILLIPS – Louise Sweetser, age 89, passed away peacefully with family at her side on October 10, 2022 after an injury sustained in a fall. She was predeceased by her husband Donn W. Sweetser, her son Lloyd H. Sweetser. and grandson Randy L. Huntoon.

Louise was born on April 3, 1933 in Rangeley but lived the majority of her life in Phillips. She will be missed by her sons Burchard Sweetser, Donn Sweetser Jr., and Malcolm Sweetser and her daughters Louise Littlefield and Sheila Howard, along with many grandchildren, even more great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren.

Louise enjoyed working with her hands, taking joy in crafts such as knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. She loved her family and was very happy helping to care for them and visiting with her many grandchildren. Family gatherings and events were a particular delight and she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

She also enjoyed spending time outside, tending her flower garden and watching hummingbirds.

Louise worked many years as a nurse’s aid and then did private duty caring for others in their homes. She was well loved by all that knew her.

Per Louise’s request, there will be a private family gathering for her celebration of life.