Lowell L. Dubay Jr. (1944-2022)

NEW VINEYARD – Lowell L. Dubay Jr., known as “Junior” to everyone, passed away on July 30, 2022 of failing health. He was born on November 10, 1944, at his grandparents’ farm in New Sharon, son of Lowell, Sr. and Esther (Harris) Dubay. He has always lived in New Vineyard and married his childhood sweetheart, Joyce.

Junior worked in the auto parts business for over thirty years, including Horn Motors and Jack’s Auto Parts in Farmington, along with doing years of mechanic work. He was a selectman for approximately fifteen years for the town of New Vineyard. He also volunteered at the town transfer station a number of years, and was also the constable for several years in New Vineyard. Junior was a people person, always helping others, especially the neighbors, and a jokester always with a joke to tell and enjoying seeing others laugh. He enjoyed fixing Ford tractors, especially 8 N’s and 9 N’s. Junior also enjoyed listening to old country music, going to old time dances, brook fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, dune buggying, riding back roads, and playing cards.

Junior is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce; sons, Robin (Cindi), Travis (Cindy), Chad (Tara); daughter, Julie Harnden (Robin); eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brothers, Ken (Sandra), Dan, Dennis (Marla), and Mike; sisters, Sandra Hailey (Roger), Evelyn Stevens (Lynn), and Francine Fletcher (Bryan).

Private graveside services will be held at the North Farmington Cemetery in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.