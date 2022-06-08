Lucien Gerard Langlois (1951-2022)

It is with great sadness that the family of Lucien G. Langlois of Greeneville, TN, age 71, passed away on June 5th, 2022. After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, he left to be with the Lord.

Lucien was born in Norwich, CT, and grew up in Plainfield, CT, where he lived for 35 years. He built his family their first home in Colchester, CT where they lived for 8 years. The family moved to New Vineyard, ME where they lived for 26 years.

Lucien served in the USMC including the Vietnam War from 1968-1971. He was Third Dan Isshin-Ryu Karate. Lucien had many professions and skills including iron work, construction, mechanical design, building inspection, gunsmithing, range safety officer, and machinist. He created his own businesses of general contracting, building and design in CT, and then Strictly Muzzleloading, his business of 15 years, which became Maine’s largest black powder muzzleloading shop.

Lucien loved God, family, church, America, the outdoors, hunting, muzzleloading club shooting, raising chickens, and his cats. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 2430, Notre Dame Catholic Church, National Rifle Association, Thompson Center Association, Somerset Muzzleloaders Club, and the American Gunsmith Association.

He leaves his loving wife Laurie (Campbell), his son Lucien Langlois and his partner Sarah Gibson of South Portland, ME, daughter Linette Cahill and her husband Rob Cahill and his two granddaughters Mylah and Indica Cahill of Missoula, MT, a sister Lynn Langlois and her partner Norm Driscoll of Sterling, CT, his brother Louis Langlois Sr. of North Carolina, and daughter Jessica Bousquet of Danielson, CT. He is predeceased by his parents Lawrence Sr. and Claire Langlois of Plainfield, CT, also his two brothers Lawrence and Leonard Langlois.

Visitation will be held at Jeffers Funeral Home at 208 N College St, Greeneville, TN on June 8th 2-4 pm. Following in Connecticut a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield, CT on Monday, June 13th at 10:00 AM and burial with Elks Lodge service will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Plainfield, CT.