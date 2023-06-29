Lucille Webber (1947-2023)

Lucille Marie Kempton Webber, 76 years old, passed away peacefully in South Paris on June 25, 2023, at 3:23 pm with loving family by her side. Lucille was born on January 12, 1947, at the old Farmington Hospital in Farmington. The daughter of Eleanor Kempton White. She was raised by her grandparents Rial Bubier and Sarah Kempton Bubier.

Lucille grew up and attended Phillips Primary School and Phillips High School where she received her GED. Lucille was a homesteader and loving mother of four boys. She was an avid quilt maker and knitter. She would make sweaters, children’s clothes, hunting apparel, quilts and other assortments and supply them to local stores in her area for purchase. She was an ardent member of The Kingdom Hall where she expressed joy from the feeling of community and purpose.

Lucille was deceased by her Grandmother Sarah and Grandfather Rial, Mother Eleanor, Stepfather Wayne, Brothers Steven, Allen, and Sister Elaine Susan.

Lucille is survived by her four sons David, Dennis, Daniel and Jason, her grandchildren Danielle, Denise, Dennis Jr., Justin, Daniel, Rhodie, Sarah, Steven, Timothy, Ava, Noah, Dakota, Vivian, great grandchildren Alayna, Carrigan, Eli, Haley, Dennis lll and Eleanor; her siblings; brothers Richard, Gerald, Edwin and sister Julie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Please send your thanks to Danielle Fortin at 15 Maple Street, Cumberland ME, 04021 or Denise Estabrook at 28 Highland Ave, Dixfield, ME, 04224.

Memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, starting at 11 a.m., with Rev. Stan Wheeler officiating, at Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine. Interment will follow at the Field Cemetery in Phillips.