Lucretia Dudley (1942-2023)

PHILLIPS – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lucretia Ann Dudley on December 20, 2023, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Assisted Living in Farmington, Maine.

She was a resident of Phillips, Maine. Lucretia was born on February 25, 1942, in Dallas Plantation, Maine. The youngest of nine children, born to Paul and Charlotte (Lamb) Pillsbury. Because she was the “baby”, she always loved that her family spoiled her. On December 2, 1961, Lucretia married Benjamin F. Dudley Jr, in Strong. Together, they had a son, Dana. They had 22 years of marriage before Ben’s passing in 1983. In October 1998, she married Wesley Walker in Phillips, until his passing in 2004.

She was a 1960 graduate of Strong High School and was a points leader on the basketball court. She spent her early days caring for others, something that came naturally in her large family. She worked for the Strong Nursing Home and did private care. She retired in 2004 after having a career with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension as a Nutrition Aide. Lucretia enjoyed camping, gardening, puzzling, cooking, going to auctions and various crafts. She loved nature, but particularly her garden and birds. Her favorite times were spent with her son, Dana, and his family. She also loved gatherings with her extended family, especially her sisters and nieces. If there was an occasion for baking for the masses, she was in. Lucretia had a strong faith in God and rejoiced in knowing that she would be called home.

Lucretia is survived by her son, Dana Dudley and his wife, Sharon of Phillips. Grandsons, Benjamin F. Dudley, Jr., and Kendall Dudley of Phillips; Granddaughter, Rebecca Emmons, and husband Steve of Mexico; 2 great grandchildren, Hugh, and Xyla; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; two husbands; and her siblings, Oscar, Arlo, Kendall, Rowena, Lillian, Rebecca, Marilyn, Marie; half-sister, Emma; and her faithful Kiki, (cat) Destiny.

“Love you more, Mama Lu”.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 am, at the Strong Church of the Nazarene, 78 N Main St, Strong, ME 04983. In Lieu of Flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Residents’ Activity Fun c/o Edgewood Rehabilitation, 221 Fairbanks Rd, Farmington, ME 04938 or Faithworks Community Outreach, 44 N. Main Street, Strong, Maine 04966.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.