Luralee Knapp (1952-2023)

WILTON – Luralee Allen Knapp, 70, of Stuart, Florida passed away on January 22, 2023, with her family by her side, following a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Luralee was born in Farmington, Maine to Elwood and Blanche Allen of Phillips, Maine on July 7, 1952. She attended Phillips Elementary School and Phillips High School before graduating from Mt Abram High School in 1970. She went on to the University of Maine at Orono and Boston University, receiving a Bachelors of Art in early childhood education in 1974.

At Mt. Abram High School, Luralee met the love of her life, Maurice Knapp. Maurice and Luralee were married in 1973 and eventually settled in Farmington, Maine. Luralee taught at the Strong Elementary School. After retiring from teaching, Luralee raised her and Maurice’s two children, supported Maurice’s optometric practice and volunteered extensively in her community for the Children’s Task Force and at Mallet School and Cascade Brook School.

Luralee loved spending her summers on Squirrel Island, Maine. She was actively involved in the Squirrel Island community, volunteering for several committees, including the Ladies’ Improvement Association, Chapel Committee and the Long-Range Planning Committee (twice). Luralee very much enjoyed getting to know the next generation of Squirrels through her time at the Squirrel Island Tea Shop.

Luralee and Maurice retired to Stuart, Florida in 2007. Luralee loved to travel and in their retirement, Luralee and Maurice traveled extensively.

Luralee was predeceased by her parents Elwood and Blanche (Vaughan) Allen and her brother Verne Allen. She is survived by her beloved husband Maurice Knapp, her cherished Portuguese Water Dog, Willie, her son and daughter-in-law Ben and Francesca Knapp, of Maine, her daughter Sarah Knapp, of London, England, her brother and sister-in-law Vaughan and Nancy Allen of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to everyone who has supported Luralee and her family during Luralee’s battle with cancer. We are very grateful for all the support and for everyone that brought food, stopped by, called and sent cards or text messages. We feel extremely fortunate to have such great friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either to the Squirrel Island Preservation Foundation

Nina Garrison, Treasurer

3 Clacton Way

South Portland, ME 04106

or to MaineGeneral Health to benefit the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in memory of Luralee Knapp. Please send your gift to:

MaineGeneral Health

Office of Philanthropy

PO Box 828

Waterville, Maine 04903-0828

Please include Luralee’s name on your check to have it directed appropriately, or gift online at https://give.mainegeneral.org/ covid

At Luralee’s request there will be no services at this time; the family intends to hold a celebration of life at a later time. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.