Lurleen Charlotte Ryan (1934-2022)

EUSTIS – Lurleen Charlotte Ryan, 87, passed away at her beloved home on Willard’s Way in Eustis, Maine, on Jan. 29, 2022. Her family was with her and comforted her as she spent her last days on the Ridge.

Lurleen was born on May 29, 1934 in Phillips, Maine, daughter of Benton Rowe and Hilda Tibbetts. She was raised by her loving parents, Floyd and Hilda (Tibbetts) Nile in Stratton, Maine for most of her childhood. She had four half siblings, Merlin, Edgar, Gordon Rowe, and Carolyn Rowe Nash, as well as a step brother, David Reed.

Lurleen cherished her memories of her small town, and her classmates at Stratton Elementary School where she attended and graduated in 1952. She reminisced of her adventures with her mother, fishing and berry picking. She loved her neighbor sisters, Jean (Nile) Ellis and Joan (Nile) Bean, whom she remained very close to throughout their lives. Her forever brother, Fred Townsend was her companion for walking home from school, and spending time talking hunting with Floyd. He also was the reason she met his cousin, Willard S. Ryan and fell in love. Lurleen attended Husson College and was very proud of her time there. She worked cleaning cabins at Black Bear Camps during the summers to save for college and helped keep house and baby sit for a family during college.

On March 21, 1953, Lurleen married Willard Samuel Ryan of Brooks, Maine, in Eustis Village. Willard was in the Army and deployed to France where Lurleen joined him in time and loved to talk about her experiences there. She worked at the Stratton Mill in the office before joining her husband. When they returned to Stratton, they resided there and raised a family of nine children. In the mid-80’s, she worked at Tea Pond Camps cleaning cabins, doing laundry, and baking pies and her famous yeast rolls for visitors. She loved her time in there and loved sharing a day with family on the Pond. Lurleen was an active member in her church, Calvary Bible Church, along with her husband and church family. She taught Sunday School, decorated, and often arranged flowers from her mother’s garden and eventually her own flower gardens.

Lurleen primarily dedicated her life to her husband and family as a homemaker. Her clothes line was always full with laundry, her kitchen always full of baked goods, and her table quite often surrounded by guest Pastors or traveling Missionaries on Sunday afternoons. She enjoyed picking berries, walks with Mollie, puzzles, playing solitaire-war, shopping trips with Debbie, and yearly trips to VA to see her dear friend, Joyce Kelley. Lurleen was her sons’ biggest fan and remained a cheerleader at many softball and basketball games. Growing up in the simplest of home-life, staying at camp came natural for Lurleen. While raising her children, she would spend a week at a time at Ryan’s Retreat in Langtown, using a wood cook stove and carrying water. Later you would find Willard and Lurleen snowmobiling up to the Ridge to spend an afternoon at their camp or weekends during the summer entertaining grandchildren and sharing the mountain views with friends. Many cherished memories were made and will be carried on to the next generations. Babies brought her joy and she could often be found snuggling and singing hymns to her grandchildren while rocking them to sleep.

Lurleen is survived by her nine children, “Mark” and Victoria Ryan, “Mollie” and Jeff Reed, “Mary” and Jim Brochu, “Marshall” and Tina Ryan, “Mitchell” Ryan, “Millie” Howard, “Michael” and Martha Ryan, “Martin” and Amy Ryan, and “Matthew” and Brandy Ryan ; 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren (3 on the way); and one great -great grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, Willard Ryan, in October of 2005.

The Ryan family would like to thank Androscoggin Hospice House and their Health Care staff for their expertise and sweet care to our mother. It was comforting to know they cared and were very attentive to mom’s needs at the Auburn Hospice House and while she was home. We also recognize the generosity of family and friends who came to comfort, assist, deliver food and treats, make sure the drive was plowed and sanded. Your love was felt and appreciated.

Donations in Lurleen’s memory may be made to the Cavalry Bible Church, PO Box 222, Stratton, ME 04982; or to the Alzheimer Association, 383 US Rte 1 #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Graveside services will be held later in the spring at the New Eustis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.