Lynn B. Wirta (1952-2022)

BRADLEY – Lynn B. Wirta, 70, passed away November 13, 2022, at a Hermon healthcare facility. She was born August 1, 1952, in Bangor, the daughter of Jack and Beth (Eldridge) Boynton.

Lynn grew up in Brewer and attended Brewer High School. She then graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught 3rd grade in Clinton and Fairfield school districts. While going to UMF, she met her future husband, Elmer “Sonny” Wirta. They married in July of 1979 and moved to Seattle, Washington where Sonny was employed by the Boeing Aircraft Company. Lynn became director of Small Faces Child Development Center where she worked for 30 years.

Because of Lynn’s hard work and dedication to early childhood education she was honored with the 2001 Mayor’s Award and Dec. 5th is known in Seattle as “Lynn B. Wirta Day”. Lynn also played flute for the Brewer High School Band, The Old Crow Marching Band, Boeing Employees Concert Band and Harbor Winds until Parkinson’s Disease made it too difficult to play. Lynn and Sonny had many adventures traveling the west on their motorcycles, even doing a Seattle to Brewer ride in 2010. Later, they did it with a 5th wheel RV. One of their favorite retirement jobs was being Campground Hosts for Washington state parks.

Lynn was predeceased by her parents. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her brother, Merrill Boynton and his wife, Dottie; sister, Donna and her husband, Billy Boyle; nephews, Adam and Bryce Boynton; niece, Kimberly Boyle; and grand-aunt to Chance, Ella and Julia Boynton.

Lynn was a strong person of faith and faced her medical issues with courage. She was ever grateful to her caregivers, Visiting Angels, Memory Lane Assisted Living, Kim and special friend and neighbor, Linda Hardesty.

A memorial service will be held 10am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the North Brewer-Eddington United Methodist Church, 31 Main Road, Eddington. Those wishing to remember Lynn in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation by visiting www.parkinson.org/, the North Brewer Eddington United Methodist Church, 31 Main Rd., Eddington, ME 04428, or Small Faces Child Development Center, 9250 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117.

‘Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming ‘WOO HOO what a ride!’

