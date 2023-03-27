Lynwood Carlton (1930-2023)

WILTON – Lynwood S. “Tweet” Carlton, 92, of Wilton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home. He was born in Rangeley, April 29, 1930, a son of Lynwood and Nellie Carlton and was a graduate of Rangeley High School. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the US Air Force. Upon his return from active service, he went to Electronics school in Boston and married Natalie A. Steward in Dec. of 1952. She passed September 18, 2018.

Tweet had a television repair shop in Wilton for many years and was a hand sewer at GH Bass and Co. in Wilton. In his later years, he worked as a greeter at Farmington Wal-Mart. He loved playing golf as well as watching it on television. He also enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics.

He is survived by his son, Rick and his wife, Lorraine of Livermore; grandson, Andy and his wife, Kendra of Fairfield, and their children, Emily, Hannah, Wyatt, and Tucker, and grandson, Joel and his wife, Michelle of Mechanic Falls and their children, Gage, Addison, and Sophia; and a special sister-in-law, Ann Carlton of Winthrop. He was predeceased by his wife; and 6 siblings.

Public graveside memorial services with US Air Force Honors, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. The family suggests that those who desire consider a memorial gift in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.