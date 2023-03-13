Mabel Belanger (1934-2023)

FARMINGTON – Mabel E. Belanger, 88, a resident of Jay, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, following a lingering illness. She was born June 1, 1934, in Freeman Township, the daughter of Norvel H. Littlefield and Elfreda (Nollette) Littlefield. She attended school in Kingfield and the one room schoolhouse in Jay, where she later lived through her adult life. On December 14, 1952, she married her husband of 47 years, Arthur Joseph Belanger. He passed away August 18, 1999. Through the years she worked as a shoe shop stitcher, baker and retired from Walmart as a deli manager.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, yard sales, collecting dolls, her beloved flower gardens, but most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Danny Belanger of Livermore, David Belanger of Jay, and Dianna and Scott White of Jay, grandchildren, James and Veronica Gile of Hermon, Dylan White of Jay, Destiny White of Glendale, AZ., Joey Belanger of Livermore, Amanda and Andrew Simoneau of Wilton, Barb and Eric Heath of Industry, great-grandchildren, Meredith, Mischa, Jaycee, Alyssa, Caiden, Elle, Tyler, Jedadiah, and Savannah, and great-great grandson Emmet and one more on the way. A special thank you to her lifelong friend and neighbor Donald Wright, who she enjoyed time with, going for rides, and other excursions over the last year and a half. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, brothers, Eugene, Ernest, Howard, Kenneth and James Littlefield, and Richard and Robert Phair, her sister, Beverly (Littlefield) Rytky and grandson, Dale Dustin.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. A graveside service at East Jay Cemetery, East Jay Road, Jay, Maine will be announced at a later date.