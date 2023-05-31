Madeline L. Wilson (1946-2022)

Madeline L. Wilson of Milford, NH passed away peacefully at her home on October 9, 2022 from complications of Alzheimer’s.

Lyn was born in Needham Massachusetts on July 7, 1946 the daughter of Dana W. Everett and Doris E. Everett (nee Jenner).

In 1948 the family moved to their family farm in Weeks Mills New Sharon where she attended the New Sharon schools and graduated in 1964. Lyn attended Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing and became an operating room surgical assistant. Later on she became an X-ray tech, phlebotomist, laboratory tech, family medical practice nurse and physician’s coordinator.

Lyn married Lee R. Wilson in Farmington Maine on January 20, 1968.

Lyn volunteered and helped with Brownie Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Milford grammar school.

Lyn is survived by her husband Lee Wilson, son Matthew Wilson, brother Richard Everett, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lyn was predeceased by her mother, Doris father, Dana, sisters Barbara Starbird, Marjorie Forbes, and Dorothy Fuller.

There will be no visiting hours. Services and interment and committal are planned for the spring of 2023 in Farmington Maine.