Madeline Savage Haines (1944-2022)

MADRID – Madeline Savage Haines of Madrid, born March 14, 1944, aged 78, passed away on September 11, 2022 of a heart attack at Franklin Memorial after a long illness.
She was preceded by her parents; Virgil Savage and Yvette Mumford. Her siblings; Frederick, Sidney, Francis, Raynold, and Georgianna. As well as her cherished son Brad Ferguson and beloved Son-In-Law Richard Parker.
She is survived by her children; Terri Parker, Sharri Justard, Stephen Haines, Brandon Haines, and Miyka Haines. Her grandchildren; Jon Parker, Natasha Justard, Aaron Justard, Samuel Haines, and Luka Blodgett. Her siblings; Virgilyn, Joyce, Cecelia, and Warren. As well as many great grandchildren and extended family.
Madeline was a myriad of things, among those; a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and a loyal friend. However many in Franklin county will remember Madeline as a businesswoman till the very end. Whether it be as a CNA of over 20 years, as the owner of Jacob’s Ladder AFCH, as a self made chef and restaurant owner, or as a long time landlady. Whatever it was, we all knew one thing to be a fact, Madeline enjoyed the work she did and cherished those she touched in her over 50 years of business dealings and over 70 years as a member of the community.
There are no services as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank, homeless/ women’s shelter, or non profit thrift store.
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MADELINE AND I WORKED TOGETHER FOR OVER 20 YEARS @ AHHH. I LEARN SO MUCH FROM HER. SHE WAS A FRIEND, HAD A BIG HEART. SHE WILL BE MISSED.
Love her or hate her she was always there to help any family or friends.We loved her and she had to go behind Raynold to take care of him.Sending my deepest love and sympathy to all of her family.