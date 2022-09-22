Madeline Savage Haines (1944-2022)

MADRID – Madeline Savage Haines of Madrid, born March 14, 1944, aged 78, passed away on September 11, 2022 of a heart attack at Franklin Memorial after a long illness.

She was preceded by her parents; Virgil Savage and Yvette Mumford. Her siblings; Frederick, Sidney, Francis, Raynold, and Georgianna. As well as her cherished son Brad Ferguson and beloved Son-In-Law Richard Parker.

She is survived by her children; Terri Parker, Sharri Justard, Stephen Haines, Brandon Haines, and Miyka Haines. Her grandchildren; Jon Parker, Natasha Justard, Aaron Justard, Samuel Haines, and Luka Blodgett. Her siblings; Virgilyn, Joyce, Cecelia, and Warren. As well as many great grandchildren and extended family.

Madeline was a myriad of things, among those; a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and a loyal friend. However many in Franklin county will remember Madeline as a businesswoman till the very end. Whether it be as a CNA of over 20 years, as the owner of Jacob’s Ladder AFCH, as a self made chef and restaurant owner, or as a long time landlady. Whatever it was, we all knew one thing to be a fact, Madeline enjoyed the work she did and cherished those she touched in her over 50 years of business dealings and over 70 years as a member of the community.

There are no services as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank, homeless/ women’s shelter, or non profit thrift store.